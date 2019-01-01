Sopra Steria Group SA is a digital transformation company. It guides businesses through conversion projects, from the development phase to implementation phase. The firm provides end to end services in the fields of consulting, systems integration, software development, infrastructure management and business process services. It's target markets are financial services, insurance and social welfare, public sector, telecom operators, aerospace and defense, retail and energy sectors. Its geographic segments are France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and Belgium. The company derives the majority of its revenues from France.