Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.35 - 5.28
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
200M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Stock Spirits Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company involved in the production and distribution of branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It has more than 40 brands and export internationally to more than 40 countries. The group operates a central buying function with the objective of sourcing raw materials on competitive terms. It has operations in Poland, Czech Republic, Italy, Slovakia, Croatia and Bosnia, and Herzegovina.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stock Spirits Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stock Spirits Group (SPPGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stock Spirits Group (OTC: SPPGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stock Spirits Group's (SPPGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stock Spirits Group.

Q

What is the target price for Stock Spirits Group (SPPGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stock Spirits Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Stock Spirits Group (SPPGF)?

A

The stock price for Stock Spirits Group (OTC: SPPGF) is $5.275 last updated Fri Aug 20 2021 17:42:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stock Spirits Group (SPPGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stock Spirits Group.

Q

When is Stock Spirits Group (OTC:SPPGF) reporting earnings?

A

Stock Spirits Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stock Spirits Group (SPPGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stock Spirits Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Stock Spirits Group (SPPGF) operate in?

A

Stock Spirits Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.