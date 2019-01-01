Sportech PLC is a sports entertainment company and pool betting organizations, focusing on regulated markets worldwide. The company has three business divisions including Sportech Racing and Digital which include the provision of pari-mutuel wagering services and systems worldwide principally to the horseracing industry; Sportech Venues include off-track betting venue management, and Corporate costs include central costs relating to the Company in its capacity as the holding company of the Group. Most of the revenue generated from Sportech Racing and Digital division.