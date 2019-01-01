QQQ
Sportech PLC is a sports entertainment company and pool betting organizations, focusing on regulated markets worldwide. The company has three business divisions including Sportech Racing and Digital which include the provision of pari-mutuel wagering services and systems worldwide principally to the horseracing industry; Sportech Venues include off-track betting venue management, and Corporate costs include central costs relating to the Company in its capacity as the holding company of the Group. Most of the revenue generated from Sportech Racing and Digital division.

Sportech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sportech (SPOZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sportech (OTCEM: SPOZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sportech's (SPOZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sportech.

Q

What is the target price for Sportech (SPOZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sportech

Q

Current Stock Price for Sportech (SPOZF)?

A

The stock price for Sportech (OTCEM: SPOZF) is $0.45 last updated Fri Aug 06 2021 18:49:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sportech (SPOZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sportech.

Q

When is Sportech (OTCEM:SPOZF) reporting earnings?

A

Sportech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sportech (SPOZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sportech.

Q

What sector and industry does Sportech (SPOZF) operate in?

A

Sportech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.