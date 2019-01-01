|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sportech (OTCEM: SPOZF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sportech.
There is no analysis for Sportech
The stock price for Sportech (OTCEM: SPOZF) is $0.45 last updated Fri Aug 06 2021 18:49:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sportech.
Sportech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Sportech.
Sportech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.