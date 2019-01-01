QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
263.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
20.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Strata Power Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of oil and gas properties. The company operates in the oil and gas industry with a focus on Canada's heavy oil and carbonate-hosted bitumen deposits. It has oil sands properties located in the Peace River oil sands region in Northern Alberta, Canada. It also owns royalty interest in oil sands leases and owns non-producing wells.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Strata Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strata Power (SPOWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strata Power (OTCPK: SPOWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Strata Power's (SPOWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strata Power.

Q

What is the target price for Strata Power (SPOWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strata Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Strata Power (SPOWF)?

A

The stock price for Strata Power (OTCPK: SPOWF) is $0.0131 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:18:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strata Power (SPOWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strata Power.

Q

When is Strata Power (OTCPK:SPOWF) reporting earnings?

A

Strata Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strata Power (SPOWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strata Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Strata Power (SPOWF) operate in?

A

Strata Power is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.