QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.7 - 6.49
Mkt Cap
149.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
26.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
South Port New Zealand Ltd is primarily engaged in the commercial operation of the Port of Bluff. The group provides a suite of marine services including pilotage, towage, and berthage; cargo facilities servicing bulk, break bulk, container and project cargo; and warehousing including both cold and dry storage. Geographically, it operates only in New Zealand.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

South Port New Zealand Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy South Port New Zealand (SPNZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of South Port New Zealand (OTCPK: SPNZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are South Port New Zealand's (SPNZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for South Port New Zealand.

Q

What is the target price for South Port New Zealand (SPNZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for South Port New Zealand

Q

Current Stock Price for South Port New Zealand (SPNZF)?

A

The stock price for South Port New Zealand (OTCPK: SPNZF) is $5.7 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 14:34:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does South Port New Zealand (SPNZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for South Port New Zealand.

Q

When is South Port New Zealand (OTCPK:SPNZF) reporting earnings?

A

South Port New Zealand does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is South Port New Zealand (SPNZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for South Port New Zealand.

Q

What sector and industry does South Port New Zealand (SPNZF) operate in?

A

South Port New Zealand is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.