Supermax Corp Bhd is an investment holding company. The company is an international manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of high-quality medical gloves and contact lenses. It offers various types of latex gloves, which are exported to over 155 countries around the world. The company is organized into the following operating segments, Investment Holding, Manufacturing of Gloves, Trading of Gloves and Others. It has operational footprints across America and Canada, Europe and Asia. The company's largest end market by revenue in America. The company generates maximum revenue from Manufacturing of Gloves segment.