Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.63 - 0.88
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Supermax Corp Bhd is an investment holding company. The company is an international manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of high-quality medical gloves and contact lenses. It offers various types of latex gloves, which are exported to over 155 countries around the world. The company is organized into the following operating segments, Investment Holding, Manufacturing of Gloves, Trading of Gloves and Others. It has operational footprints across America and Canada, Europe and Asia. The company's largest end market by revenue in America. The company generates maximum revenue from Manufacturing of Gloves segment.

Supermax Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Supermax Corp (SPMXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Supermax Corp (OTCPK: SPMXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Supermax Corp's (SPMXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Supermax Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Supermax Corp (SPMXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Supermax Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Supermax Corp (SPMXF)?

A

The stock price for Supermax Corp (OTCPK: SPMXF) is $0.63 last updated Thu Sep 09 2021 13:41:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Supermax Corp (SPMXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Supermax Corp.

Q

When is Supermax Corp (OTCPK:SPMXF) reporting earnings?

A

Supermax Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Supermax Corp (SPMXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Supermax Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Supermax Corp (SPMXF) operate in?

A

Supermax Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.