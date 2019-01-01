QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/127.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
25.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
254.6M
Outstanding
Spearmint Resources Inc is an exploration stage public company. Its business activities include the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Canada and the United States. Some of the company's projects are Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects, EL North Nickel-Copper Prospects, NEBA Copper-Gold Prospects and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spearmint Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spearmint Resources (SPMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spearmint Resources (OTCPK: SPMTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Spearmint Resources's (SPMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spearmint Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Spearmint Resources (SPMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spearmint Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Spearmint Resources (SPMTF)?

A

The stock price for Spearmint Resources (OTCPK: SPMTF) is $0.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:40:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spearmint Resources (SPMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spearmint Resources.

Q

When is Spearmint Resources (OTCPK:SPMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Spearmint Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spearmint Resources (SPMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spearmint Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Spearmint Resources (SPMTF) operate in?

A

Spearmint Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.