Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 10:54AM
SPK Acquisition Corp is a newly organized blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

SPK Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPK Acquisition (SPKAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ: SPKAU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SPK Acquisition's (SPKAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPK Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for SPK Acquisition (SPKAU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPK Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for SPK Acquisition (SPKAU)?

A

The stock price for SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ: SPKAU) is $10.2 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:46:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPK Acquisition (SPKAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SPK Acquisition.

Q

When is SPK Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPKAU) reporting earnings?

A

SPK Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPK Acquisition (SPKAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPK Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does SPK Acquisition (SPKAU) operate in?

A

SPK Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.