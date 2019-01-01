|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sparebanken Vest (OTCPK: SPIZF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sparebanken Vest.
There is no analysis for Sparebanken Vest
The stock price for Sparebanken Vest (OTCPK: SPIZF) is $9.2311 last updated Tue Apr 06 2021 14:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sparebanken Vest.
Sparebanken Vest does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Sparebanken Vest.
Sparebanken Vest is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.