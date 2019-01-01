QQQ
Sparebanken Vest AS is a financial services company providing banking and financial services to private and corporate sectors. The company's operating segments are Corporate Market (CM), the Retail Market (RM), Treasury, and Estate Agency activities.

Sparebanken Vest Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sparebanken Vest (OTCPK: SPIZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sparebanken Vest's (SPIZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sparebanken Vest.

Q

What is the target price for Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sparebanken Vest

Q

Current Stock Price for Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF)?

A

The stock price for Sparebanken Vest (OTCPK: SPIZF) is $9.2311 last updated Tue Apr 06 2021 14:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sparebanken Vest.

Q

When is Sparebanken Vest (OTCPK:SPIZF) reporting earnings?

A

Sparebanken Vest does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sparebanken Vest.

Q

What sector and industry does Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF) operate in?

A

Sparebanken Vest is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.