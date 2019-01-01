SM Prime Holdings Inc is an integrated property developer in Southeast Asia. Through subsidiaries and business units, it sells affordable condominium units and develops and leases office buildings in Metro Manila. It also houses a unit that develops and manages hotel and convention centers across the Philippines. Residential properties are strategically offered near business and lifestyle districts and provide a host of amenities at prices that cater to the middle market. Malls are the leading revenue provider and are equipped to handle thousands of residents in addition to cinema operations.