QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.3K
Div / Yield
0/0.18%
52 Wk
0.51 - 0.95
Mkt Cap
27.4B
Payout Ratio
12.29
Open
-
P/E
73.26
EPS
0.14
Shares
28.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SM Prime Holdings Inc is an integrated property developer in Southeast Asia. Through subsidiaries and business units, it sells affordable condominium units and develops and leases office buildings in Metro Manila. It also houses a unit that develops and manages hotel and convention centers across the Philippines. Residential properties are strategically offered near business and lifestyle districts and provide a host of amenities at prices that cater to the middle market. Malls are the leading revenue provider and are equipped to handle thousands of residents in addition to cinema operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SM Prime Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SM Prime Holdings (SPHXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SM Prime Holdings (OTCPK: SPHXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SM Prime Holdings's (SPHXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SM Prime Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for SM Prime Holdings (SPHXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SM Prime Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for SM Prime Holdings (SPHXF)?

A

The stock price for SM Prime Holdings (OTCPK: SPHXF) is $0.95 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 18:46:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SM Prime Holdings (SPHXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SM Prime Holdings.

Q

When is SM Prime Holdings (OTCPK:SPHXF) reporting earnings?

A

SM Prime Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SM Prime Holdings (SPHXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SM Prime Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does SM Prime Holdings (SPHXF) operate in?

A

SM Prime Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.