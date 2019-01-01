QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Sophiris Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's product portfolio includes topsalysin (PRX302), for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. Topsalysin is a genetically modified recombinant protein which is selectively activated by enzymatically active prostate-specific antigen (PSA), which is only present in the prostate, leading to localized cell death and tissue disruption without damage to neighboring tissue and nerves. Geographically all the operations of the company are functioned in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sophiris Bio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sophiris Bio (SPHS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sophiris Bio (OTCEM: SPHS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sophiris Bio's (SPHS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sophiris Bio.

Q

What is the target price for Sophiris Bio (SPHS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sophiris Bio (OTCEM: SPHS) was reported by Rodman & Renshaw on March 13, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting SPHS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5999900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sophiris Bio (SPHS)?

A

The stock price for Sophiris Bio (OTCEM: SPHS) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:32:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sophiris Bio (SPHS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sophiris Bio.

Q

When is Sophiris Bio (OTCEM:SPHS) reporting earnings?

A

Sophiris Bio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sophiris Bio (SPHS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sophiris Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Sophiris Bio (SPHS) operate in?

A

Sophiris Bio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.