Sophiris Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's product portfolio includes topsalysin (PRX302), for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. Topsalysin is a genetically modified recombinant protein which is selectively activated by enzymatically active prostate-specific antigen (PSA), which is only present in the prostate, leading to localized cell death and tissue disruption without damage to neighboring tissue and nerves. Geographically all the operations of the company are functioned in the United States.