ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Shepherd Neame
(OTCPK:SPHNF)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 14.744M
Vol / Avg.0 / -Mkt Cap0P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.798

Shepherd Neame Ltd Stock (OTC:SPHNF), Quotes and News Summary

Shepherd Neame Stock (OTC: SPHNF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 14.744M
Vol / Avg.0 / -Mkt Cap0P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.798
There is no Press for this Ticker
There is no Press for this Ticker
Shepherd Neame Ltd is engaged in the brewing and packaging of beer, wholesaling and retailing of beer, cider, wines, spirits and minerals, property ownership and public house, and providing hotel management services. Its operating segments include Brewing and Brands, Managed Pubs, and Tenanted Pubs. The company's brands include Master Brew, Whitstable Bay, Queen Court, India Pale Ale, Samuel Adams, Asahi and Bishops Finger. It generates maximum revenue from the Managed Pubs segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom.
Read More
Q

How do I buy Shepherd Neame (SPHNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shepherd Neame (OTCPK: SPHNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shepherd Neame's (SPHNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shepherd Neame.

Q

What is the target price for Shepherd Neame (SPHNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shepherd Neame

Q

Current Stock Price for Shepherd Neame (SPHNF)?

A

The stock price for Shepherd Neame (OTCPK: SPHNF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q

Does Shepherd Neame (SPHNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shepherd Neame.

Q

When is Shepherd Neame (OTCPK:SPHNF) reporting earnings?

A

Shepherd Neame does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shepherd Neame (SPHNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shepherd Neame.

Q

What sector and industry does Shepherd Neame (SPHNF) operate in?

A

Shepherd Neame is in the Consumer Defensive sector and Beverages—Brewers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.