There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spotlight Homes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spotlight Homes (SPHM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spotlight Homes (OTCEM: SPHM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spotlight Homes's (SPHM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spotlight Homes.

Q

What is the target price for Spotlight Homes (SPHM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spotlight Homes

Q

Current Stock Price for Spotlight Homes (SPHM)?

A

The stock price for Spotlight Homes (OTCEM: SPHM) is $0.000005 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 16:04:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spotlight Homes (SPHM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spotlight Homes.

Q

When is Spotlight Homes (OTCEM:SPHM) reporting earnings?

A

Spotlight Homes does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spotlight Homes (SPHM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spotlight Homes.

Q

What sector and industry does Spotlight Homes (SPHM) operate in?

A

Spotlight Homes is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.