SPH REIT (OTC:SPHEF), Quotes and News Summary

SPH REIT is a real estate investment trust which focuses on retail properties in Singapore and other Asia Pacific regions. The trust primarily comprises upscale retail malls with office and residential components. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include supermarkets and department stores, retailers of luxury brands, jewellery and watch retailers, fashion stores, restaurants, offices, and medical centers. The retailers of luxury brands, jewellery, and watches contribute the most significant portion of total rental revenue.