SPH REIT (OTC:SPHEF), Quotes and News Summary

SPH REIT
(OTC:SPHEF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.8B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

SPH REIT (OTC: SPHEF)

SPH REIT is a real estate investment trust which focuses on retail properties in Singapore and other Asia Pacific regions. The trust primarily comprises upscale retail malls with office and residential components. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include supermarkets and department stores, retailers of luxury brands, jewellery and watch retailers, fashion stores, restaurants, offices, and medical centers. The retailers of luxury brands, jewellery, and watches contribute the most significant portion of total rental revenue.
SPH REIT Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy SPH REIT (SPHEF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of SPH REIT (OTC: SPHEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are SPH REIT's (SPHEF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for SPH REIT.

Q
What is the target price for SPH REIT (SPHEF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for SPH REIT

Q
Current Stock Price for SPH REIT (SPHEF)?
A

The stock price for SPH REIT (OTC: SPHEF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does SPH REIT (SPHEF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SPH REIT.

Q
When is SPH REIT (OTC:SPHEF) reporting earnings?
A

SPH REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is SPH REIT (SPHEF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for SPH REIT.

Q
What sector and industry does SPH REIT (SPHEF) operate in?
A

SPH REIT is in the Real Estate sector and REIT—Retail industry. They are listed on the OTC.