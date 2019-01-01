Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases, an area which includes many orphan and niche indications with high unmet medical need. It has one operating segment, namely the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuro-ophthalmological, pulmonary and neuromuscular diseases. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the European Union.