QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.37 - 3.79
Mkt Cap
24.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.67
Shares
17.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases, an area which includes many orphan and niche indications with high unmet medical need. It has one operating segment, namely the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuro-ophthalmological, pulmonary and neuromuscular diseases. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the European Union.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: SPHDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Santhera Pharmaceuticals's (SPHDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF)?

A

The stock price for Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: SPHDF) is $1.41 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 19:28:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:SPHDF) reporting earnings?

A

Santhera Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) operate in?

A

Santhera Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.