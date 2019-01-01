QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sustainable Projects Group Inc is a business development company. It is engaged in project development and holdings through value-based investments and collaborative partnerships with companies across sustainable sectors. The company's operating segment includes Sustainable Projects Group; Hero Wellness Systems, YER Brands and Cormo USA. It generates maximum revenue from the YER Brands Group segment.

Sustainable Projects Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sustainable Projects Gr (SPGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sustainable Projects Gr (OTCPK: SPGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sustainable Projects Gr's (SPGX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sustainable Projects Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Sustainable Projects Gr (SPGX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sustainable Projects Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Sustainable Projects Gr (SPGX)?

A

The stock price for Sustainable Projects Gr (OTCPK: SPGX) is $0.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:55:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sustainable Projects Gr (SPGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sustainable Projects Gr.

Q

When is Sustainable Projects Gr (OTCPK:SPGX) reporting earnings?

A

Sustainable Projects Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sustainable Projects Gr (SPGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sustainable Projects Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Sustainable Projects Gr (SPGX) operate in?

A

Sustainable Projects Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.