Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.68 - 10.32
Mkt Cap
419.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.12
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 3:39PM
Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Simon Property Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Simon Property Group (SPGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Simon Property Group's (SPGS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Simon Property Group.

Q

What is the target price for Simon Property Group (SPGS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Simon Property Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Simon Property Group (SPGS)?

A

The stock price for Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPGS) is $9.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:36:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Simon Property Group (SPGS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Simon Property Group.

Q

When is Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGS) reporting earnings?

A

Simon Property Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Simon Property Group (SPGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Simon Property Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Simon Property Group (SPGS) operate in?

A

Simon Property Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.