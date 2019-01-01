Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The group's operating segments are Investment in energy and natural resources (including Precious Metals) Related Projects. Money Lending segment represents the provision of loan financing and investment and management consultation services in the People's Republic of China, and the food and beverage segment involves import, distribution, and sales of food and beverage products. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Money Lending segment. The group's major operations are located in Hong Kong and the PRC out of which the PRC contributes majorly to the total revenue.