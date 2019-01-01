QQQ
Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The group's operating segments are Investment in energy and natural resources (including Precious Metals) Related Projects. Money Lending segment represents the provision of loan financing and investment and management consultation services in the People's Republic of China, and the food and beverage segment involves import, distribution, and sales of food and beverage products. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Money Lending segment. The group's major operations are located in Hong Kong and the PRC out of which the PRC contributes majorly to the total revenue.

Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs (SPGHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs (OTCEM: SPGHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs's (SPGHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs (SPGHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs (SPGHF)?

A

The stock price for Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs (OTCEM: SPGHF) is $0.001 last updated Fri Jun 18 2021 19:58:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs (SPGHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs.

Q

When is Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs (OTCEM:SPGHF) reporting earnings?

A

Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs (SPGHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs (SPGHF) operate in?

A

Sino Prosper (Gr) Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.