There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Speedus Corp through its subsidiaries focuses on improving health outcomes and cost effectiveness through the development of computer-aided medical devices and telemedicine based delivery systems.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Speedus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Speedus (SPDE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Speedus (OTCEM: SPDE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Speedus's (SPDE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Speedus.

Q

What is the target price for Speedus (SPDE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Speedus

Q

Current Stock Price for Speedus (SPDE)?

A

The stock price for Speedus (OTCEM: SPDE) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Oct 26 2021 19:47:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Speedus (SPDE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Speedus.

Q

When is Speedus (OTCEM:SPDE) reporting earnings?

A

Speedus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Speedus (SPDE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Speedus.

Q

What sector and industry does Speedus (SPDE) operate in?

A

Speedus is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.