The Stephan Co operates in the hair care and personal grooming business. The company is engaged in the distribution of hair grooming and personal care products mainly throughout the United States. It has one reportable operating segment, Distributors. The Distributors segment consists of sales to distributors that purchase hair care products and beauty and barber supplies for sale to salons, barbershops, and beauty schools. Currently, the company distribution centers in Tampa, Florida, Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Hayden, and Idaho.