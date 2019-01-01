QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
The Stephan Co operates in the hair care and personal grooming business. The company is engaged in the distribution of hair grooming and personal care products mainly throughout the United States. It has one reportable operating segment, Distributors. The Distributors segment consists of sales to distributors that purchase hair care products and beauty and barber supplies for sale to salons, barbershops, and beauty schools. Currently, the company distribution centers in Tampa, Florida, Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Hayden, and Idaho.

Stephan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stephan (SPCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stephan (OTCPK: SPCO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Stephan's (SPCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stephan.

Q

What is the target price for Stephan (SPCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stephan

Q

Current Stock Price for Stephan (SPCO)?

A

The stock price for Stephan (OTCPK: SPCO) is $2.49 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:00:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stephan (SPCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2018.

Q

When is Stephan (OTCPK:SPCO) reporting earnings?

A

Stephan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stephan (SPCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stephan.

Q

What sector and industry does Stephan (SPCO) operate in?

A

Stephan is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.