SPC Nickel Corp is engaged in the business of exploration of nickel, copper and platinum group metal mineral projects in Ontario. It owns three properties, two of which are within the mining district near Sudbury, Ontario the Aer-Kidd Property and the Lockerby East Property and one of which is located near Espanola, Ontario the Owen Nickel Property.

SPC Nickel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPC Nickel (SPCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPC Nickel (OTCPK: SPCNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPC Nickel's (SPCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPC Nickel.

Q

What is the target price for SPC Nickel (SPCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPC Nickel

Q

Current Stock Price for SPC Nickel (SPCNF)?

A

The stock price for SPC Nickel (OTCPK: SPCNF) is $0.1022 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:43:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPC Nickel (SPCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SPC Nickel.

Q

When is SPC Nickel (OTCPK:SPCNF) reporting earnings?

A

SPC Nickel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPC Nickel (SPCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPC Nickel.

Q

What sector and industry does SPC Nickel (SPCNF) operate in?

A

SPC Nickel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.