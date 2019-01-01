|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Speakeasy Cannabis Club (OTCEM: SPBBF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Speakeasy Cannabis Club.
There is no analysis for Speakeasy Cannabis Club
The stock price for Speakeasy Cannabis Club (OTCEM: SPBBF) is $0.32 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:56:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Speakeasy Cannabis Club.
Speakeasy Cannabis Club does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Speakeasy Cannabis Club.
Speakeasy Cannabis Club is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.