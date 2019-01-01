QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.78
Mkt Cap
42.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
131.5M
Outstanding
Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd is a producer of cannabis in Canada. It operates in a single segment that is the cultivation and sale of cannabis biomass.

Speakeasy Cannabis Club Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Speakeasy Cannabis Club (SPBBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Speakeasy Cannabis Club (OTCEM: SPBBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Speakeasy Cannabis Club's (SPBBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Speakeasy Cannabis Club.

Q

What is the target price for Speakeasy Cannabis Club (SPBBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Speakeasy Cannabis Club

Q

Current Stock Price for Speakeasy Cannabis Club (SPBBF)?

A

The stock price for Speakeasy Cannabis Club (OTCEM: SPBBF) is $0.32 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:56:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Speakeasy Cannabis Club (SPBBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Speakeasy Cannabis Club.

Q

When is Speakeasy Cannabis Club (OTCEM:SPBBF) reporting earnings?

A

Speakeasy Cannabis Club does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Speakeasy Cannabis Club (SPBBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Speakeasy Cannabis Club.

Q

What sector and industry does Speakeasy Cannabis Club (SPBBF) operate in?

A

Speakeasy Cannabis Club is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.