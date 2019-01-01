SATS Ltd is a Singapore-based provider of ground-handling and in-flight catering services for air transportation in Asia and Australia. Additionally, it offers food distribution and logistics, industrial catering, and other amenities for hospitality and government agencies. The company has three reportable segments: food solutions (the largest segment by revenue), gateway services, and others. It has partnerships with multiple airlines to provide catering during flights and offers experience in planning airline menus, cabin upkeep, and washing laundry to improve airlines' appearance. Gateway services cover the gamut of procedures airports must handle for each passenger. Baggage, ramp handling, passenger services, and terminal management are all offered to customers.