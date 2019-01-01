QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.78 - 3.79
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
SATS Ltd is a Singapore-based provider of ground-handling and in-flight catering services for air transportation in Asia and Australia. Additionally, it offers food distribution and logistics, industrial catering, and other amenities for hospitality and government agencies. The company has three reportable segments: food solutions (the largest segment by revenue), gateway services, and others. It has partnerships with multiple airlines to provide catering during flights and offers experience in planning airline menus, cabin upkeep, and washing laundry to improve airlines' appearance. Gateway services cover the gamut of procedures airports must handle for each passenger. Baggage, ramp handling, passenger services, and terminal management are all offered to customers.

SATS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SATS (SPASF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SATS (OTCPK: SPASF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SATS's (SPASF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SATS.

Q

What is the target price for SATS (SPASF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SATS

Q

Current Stock Price for SATS (SPASF)?

A

The stock price for SATS (OTCPK: SPASF) is $2.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SATS (SPASF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SATS.

Q

When is SATS (OTCPK:SPASF) reporting earnings?

A

SATS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SATS (SPASF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SATS.

Q

What sector and industry does SATS (SPASF) operate in?

A

SATS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.