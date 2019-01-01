SPACE CO LTD by Space Co Ltd (OTC:SPAEF), Quotes and News Summary

SPACE CO LTD by Space Co Ltd (OTC: SPAEF)
You can purchase shares of SPACE CO LTD by Space Co Ltd (OTCPK: SPAEF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SPACE CO LTD by Space Co Ltd.
There is no analysis for SPACE CO LTD by Space Co Ltd
The stock price for SPACE CO LTD by Space Co Ltd (OTCPK: SPAEF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for SPACE CO LTD by Space Co Ltd.
SPACE CO LTD by Space Co Ltd does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SPACE CO LTD by Space Co Ltd.