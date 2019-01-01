Sonaecom SA provides consultancy services in the area of information systems. The company develops management platforms and commercializes products, services, and information through the Internet. It also offers management implementation and consulting services in the information services and technology areas, and it develops, promotes, and exploits information systems as well as research, development, consulting, maintenance, and audit services for products, systems, facilities, and communication and security services. The company's main business segments include Media; Technologies; and Holding activities.