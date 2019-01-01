Soupman Inc manufactures and sells a variety of soups to grocery chains and franchisees in three-channel segments under the brand name Original Soupman. In the grocery and club store segment soups can be purchased in stores. In the food services segment, the company sell the Original Soupman soups in bulk frozen heat and serve pouches to its franchisees and certain selected retail locations. In addition to soups, the firm sells various vegetarian items to educational institution customers.