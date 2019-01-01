QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Soupman Inc manufactures and sells a variety of soups to grocery chains and franchisees in three-channel segments under the brand name Original Soupman. In the grocery and club store segment soups can be purchased in stores. In the food services segment, the company sell the Original Soupman soups in bulk frozen heat and serve pouches to its franchisees and certain selected retail locations. In addition to soups, the firm sells various vegetarian items to educational institution customers.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Soupman Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Soupman (SOUPQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Soupman (OTC: SOUPQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Soupman's (SOUPQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Soupman.

Q

What is the target price for Soupman (SOUPQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Soupman

Q

Current Stock Price for Soupman (SOUPQ)?

A

The stock price for Soupman (OTC: SOUPQ) is $0.0006 last updated Today at 4:09:41 PM.

Q

Does Soupman (SOUPQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Soupman.

Q

When is Soupman (OTC:SOUPQ) reporting earnings?

A

Soupman does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Soupman (SOUPQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Soupman.

Q

What sector and industry does Soupman (SOUPQ) operate in?

A

Soupman is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.