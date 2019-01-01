QQQ
Southpoint Bancshares Inc is an Alabama corporation, that operates in the domestic commercial banking industry. The bank along with its holdings provides full-service banking to customers primarily located in central Alabama. Its offerings include personal and business banking including checking, debit banking, debit cards, wealth management and mortgage banking services.

Southpoint Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southpoint Bancshares (SOUB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southpoint Bancshares (OTCPK: SOUB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Southpoint Bancshares's (SOUB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southpoint Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Southpoint Bancshares (SOUB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southpoint Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Southpoint Bancshares (SOUB)?

A

The stock price for Southpoint Bancshares (OTCPK: SOUB) is $35.01 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 18:32:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southpoint Bancshares (SOUB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southpoint Bancshares.

Q

When is Southpoint Bancshares (OTCPK:SOUB) reporting earnings?

A

Southpoint Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southpoint Bancshares (SOUB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southpoint Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Southpoint Bancshares (SOUB) operate in?

A

Southpoint Bancshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.