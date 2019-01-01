Stroeer SE & Co KGaA is a Germany-based holding company focused on promotional media services outside of the home. The company's portfolio includes out-of-home media, mobile target group, street furniture, and online advertising. It operates in three main business segments, Out of Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. OOH Media includes public video screen advertising, street furniture advertising, and free-standing signs, primarily in Germany. Digital OOH & Content segment includes operations in display, video, and digital marketing. The company's advertising creatives are present in every major German and European city.