QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
80.78 - 83.63
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.66
Shares
56.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Stroeer SE & Co KGaA is a Germany-based holding company focused on promotional media services outside of the home. The company's portfolio includes out-of-home media, mobile target group, street furniture, and online advertising. It operates in three main business segments, Out of Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. OOH Media includes public video screen advertising, street furniture advertising, and free-standing signs, primarily in Germany. Digital OOH & Content segment includes operations in display, video, and digital marketing. The company's advertising creatives are present in every major German and European city.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stroeer SE & Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stroeer SE & Co (SOTDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stroeer SE & Co (OTCPK: SOTDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stroeer SE & Co's (SOTDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stroeer SE & Co.

Q

What is the target price for Stroeer SE & Co (SOTDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stroeer SE & Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Stroeer SE & Co (SOTDF)?

A

The stock price for Stroeer SE & Co (OTCPK: SOTDF) is $83.6293 last updated Today at 3:36:35 PM.

Q

Does Stroeer SE & Co (SOTDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stroeer SE & Co.

Q

When is Stroeer SE & Co (OTCPK:SOTDF) reporting earnings?

A

Stroeer SE & Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stroeer SE & Co (SOTDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stroeer SE & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Stroeer SE & Co (SOTDF) operate in?

A

Stroeer SE & Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.