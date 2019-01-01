QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Southern States Sign Co is engaged in the hospitality business. The company particularly focuses on the ownership and development of boutique hotels, spas, and resorts mainly spread across Italy. It operates hotels and other properties indirectly, by means of contractual agreements with hotel management companies.

Southern States Sign Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern States Sign (SOST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern States Sign (OTCEM: SOST) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Southern States Sign's (SOST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southern States Sign.

Q

What is the target price for Southern States Sign (SOST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southern States Sign

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern States Sign (SOST)?

A

The stock price for Southern States Sign (OTCEM: SOST) is $0.0059 last updated Thu Aug 26 2021 18:27:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern States Sign (SOST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southern States Sign.

Q

When is Southern States Sign (OTCEM:SOST) reporting earnings?

A

Southern States Sign does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southern States Sign (SOST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern States Sign.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern States Sign (SOST) operate in?

A

Southern States Sign is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.