Storage Computer Corp designs and manufactures disk-storage subsystems and solid-state disks for enterprise-wide computer storage systems.

Storage Computer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Storage Computer (SOSO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Storage Computer (OTCEM: SOSO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Storage Computer's (SOSO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Storage Computer.

Q

What is the target price for Storage Computer (SOSO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Storage Computer

Q

Current Stock Price for Storage Computer (SOSO)?

A

The stock price for Storage Computer (OTCEM: SOSO) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 16:06:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Storage Computer (SOSO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Storage Computer.

Q

When is Storage Computer (OTCEM:SOSO) reporting earnings?

A

Storage Computer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Storage Computer (SOSO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Storage Computer.

Q

What sector and industry does Storage Computer (SOSO) operate in?

A

Storage Computer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.