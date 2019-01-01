ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
SOS Hydration
(NASDAQ:SOSH)
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding5.1M / 7.5M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.26
Total Float-

SOS Hydration (NASDAQ:SOSH), Quotes and News Summary

SOS Hydration (NASDAQ: SOSH)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding5.1M / 7.5M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.26
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
SOS Hydration Inc is a hydration company that provides products with 1/10th of the amount of sugar found in traditional sports drinks. It specializes in providing electrolyte-enhanced products to consumers and organizations worldwide. The company's products are distributed across the U.S. and U.K through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural, and e-commerce channels.
Read More

SOS Hydration Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy SOS Hydration (SOSH) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of SOS Hydration (NASDAQ: SOSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are SOS Hydration's (SOSH) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for SOS Hydration.

Q
What is the target price for SOS Hydration (SOSH) stock?
A

There is no analysis for SOS Hydration

Q
Current Stock Price for SOS Hydration (SOSH)?
A

The stock price for SOS Hydration (NASDAQ: SOSH) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does SOS Hydration (SOSH) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SOS Hydration.

Q
When is SOS Hydration (NASDAQ:SOSH) reporting earnings?
A

SOS Hydration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is SOS Hydration (SOSH) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for SOS Hydration.

Q
What sector and industry does SOS Hydration (SOSH) operate in?
A

SOS Hydration is in the Consumer Defensive sector and Beverages—Non-Alcoholic industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.