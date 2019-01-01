QQQ
Deoleo SA is primarily engaged in the food processing sector. It produces olive oil, rice, table olives, vinegars, mayonnaise, mustards, ketchup, flour, and dates. In addition, it also produces byproducts of olive oil processing that are used by cosmetics and health food producers. Geographically, the activities are functioned through the region of Spain and it derives revenue from the sale of products.

Deoleo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Deoleo (SOSCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deoleo (OTCPK: SOSCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Deoleo's (SOSCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deoleo.

Q

What is the target price for Deoleo (SOSCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Deoleo

Q

Current Stock Price for Deoleo (SOSCF)?

A

The stock price for Deoleo (OTCPK: SOSCF) is $0.028 last updated Mon Feb 24 2020 15:57:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Deoleo (SOSCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deoleo.

Q

When is Deoleo (OTCPK:SOSCF) reporting earnings?

A

Deoleo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deoleo (SOSCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deoleo.

Q

What sector and industry does Deoleo (SOSCF) operate in?

A

Deoleo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.