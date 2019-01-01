QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gunther International Ltd formerly Inc Jet Holdings Inc provides data printing equipment and solutions for the widest range of applications and customers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gunther International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gunther International (SORT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gunther International (OTCPK: SORT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gunther International's (SORT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gunther International.

Q

What is the target price for Gunther International (SORT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gunther International

Q

Current Stock Price for Gunther International (SORT)?

A

The stock price for Gunther International (OTCPK: SORT) is $0.5757 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 14:48:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gunther International (SORT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gunther International.

Q

When is Gunther International (OTCPK:SORT) reporting earnings?

A

Gunther International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gunther International (SORT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gunther International.

Q

What sector and industry does Gunther International (SORT) operate in?

A

Gunther International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.