Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
99M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
388.4M
Outstanding
Strategic Elements Ltd is a Pooled Development Fund with investments in exploration and information technology companies. The company's operating segment includes Resources and Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Resources segment. The Technology segment is engaged in the research and development of the nanocube technology and robotics and AI solutions.

Strategic Elements Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strategic Elements (SORHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strategic Elements (OTCPK: SORHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Strategic Elements's (SORHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strategic Elements.

Q

What is the target price for Strategic Elements (SORHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strategic Elements

Q

Current Stock Price for Strategic Elements (SORHF)?

A

The stock price for Strategic Elements (OTCPK: SORHF) is $0.255 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 20:53:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strategic Elements (SORHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strategic Elements.

Q

When is Strategic Elements (OTCPK:SORHF) reporting earnings?

A

Strategic Elements does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strategic Elements (SORHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strategic Elements.

Q

What sector and industry does Strategic Elements (SORHF) operate in?

A

Strategic Elements is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.