Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.62 - 20.62
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
43.52
Shares
78M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sapporo Holdings Ltd primarily sells alcoholic beverages, food, and soft drinks. Alcoholic beverage sales in Japan, which consist mostly of beer sales under the Sapporo and Yebisu brand names, make up more than half of Sapporo's total revenue. Roughly a quarter of Sapporo's revenue is from its Food and Soft Drink business, which includes its Café de Crie coffee shops in addition to many brands and products. Sapporo has international food and beverage sales in North America and other parts of Asia. Sapporo's remaining revenue comes from its restaurants, which are in Japan and operate under brand names including Ginza Lion Beer Hall and Yebisu Bar, and its real estate business, which develops, leases, and manages commercial complexes and office buildings in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sapporo Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sapporo Holdings (SOOBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sapporo Holdings (OTCPK: SOOBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sapporo Holdings's (SOOBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sapporo Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Sapporo Holdings (SOOBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sapporo Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Sapporo Holdings (SOOBF)?

A

The stock price for Sapporo Holdings (OTCPK: SOOBF) is $20.62 last updated Tue Nov 16 2021 20:14:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sapporo Holdings (SOOBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sapporo Holdings.

Q

When is Sapporo Holdings (OTCPK:SOOBF) reporting earnings?

A

Sapporo Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sapporo Holdings (SOOBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sapporo Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Sapporo Holdings (SOOBF) operate in?

A

Sapporo Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.