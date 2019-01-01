Sapporo Holdings Ltd primarily sells alcoholic beverages, food, and soft drinks. Alcoholic beverage sales in Japan, which consist mostly of beer sales under the Sapporo and Yebisu brand names, make up more than half of Sapporo's total revenue. Roughly a quarter of Sapporo's revenue is from its Food and Soft Drink business, which includes its Café de Crie coffee shops in addition to many brands and products. Sapporo has international food and beverage sales in North America and other parts of Asia. Sapporo's remaining revenue comes from its restaurants, which are in Japan and operate under brand names including Ginza Lion Beer Hall and Yebisu Bar, and its real estate business, which develops, leases, and manages commercial complexes and office buildings in Japan.