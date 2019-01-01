QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sonar Radio Corp distributes wholesale radio communication equipments.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sonar Radio Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonar Radio (SONR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonar Radio (OTCEM: SONR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sonar Radio's (SONR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sonar Radio.

Q

What is the target price for Sonar Radio (SONR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sonar Radio

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonar Radio (SONR)?

A

The stock price for Sonar Radio (OTCEM: SONR) is $0.02 last updated Fri Sep 03 2021 19:30:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonar Radio (SONR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sonar Radio.

Q

When is Sonar Radio (OTCEM:SONR) reporting earnings?

A

Sonar Radio does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sonar Radio (SONR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonar Radio.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonar Radio (SONR) operate in?

A

Sonar Radio is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.