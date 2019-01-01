|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ: SONDW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sonder Holdings.
There is no analysis for Sonder Holdings
The stock price for Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ: SONDW) is $0.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sonder Holdings.
Sonder Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Sonder Holdings.
Sonder Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.