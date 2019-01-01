QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Sonder Holdings Inc is engaged in providing hospitality through its tech-enabled services. It offers several accommodation options ranging from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments. The company's Sonder app gives guests self-service features, simple check-in, and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities, and services.

Sonder Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonder Holdings (SONDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ: SONDW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sonder Holdings's (SONDW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sonder Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Sonder Holdings (SONDW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sonder Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonder Holdings (SONDW)?

A

The stock price for Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ: SONDW) is $0.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonder Holdings (SONDW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sonder Holdings.

Q

When is Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SONDW) reporting earnings?

A

Sonder Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sonder Holdings (SONDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonder Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonder Holdings (SONDW) operate in?

A

Sonder Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.