Sinomax Group Ltd is an investment holding company and is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of visco-elastic health and wellness products globally. It focuses on the business of manufacture and sale of health and household products including visco-elastic pillows, mattress toppers and mattresses, and polyurethane foam, of which a majority of the revenue is generated from health and household products. Its operating segment consists of China market, the North American market, and Europe and other overseas market.