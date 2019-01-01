QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sinomax Group Ltd is an investment holding company and is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of visco-elastic health and wellness products globally. It focuses on the business of manufacture and sale of health and household products including visco-elastic pillows, mattress toppers and mattresses, and polyurethane foam, of which a majority of the revenue is generated from health and household products. Its operating segment consists of China market, the North American market, and Europe and other overseas market.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sinomax Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sinomax Group (SOMXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sinomax Group (OTCPK: SOMXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sinomax Group's (SOMXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sinomax Group.

Q

What is the target price for Sinomax Group (SOMXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sinomax Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Sinomax Group (SOMXF)?

A

The stock price for Sinomax Group (OTCPK: SOMXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sinomax Group (SOMXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sinomax Group.

Q

When is Sinomax Group (OTCPK:SOMXF) reporting earnings?

A

Sinomax Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sinomax Group (SOMXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sinomax Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Sinomax Group (SOMXF) operate in?

A

Sinomax Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.