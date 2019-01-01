QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Somerset Trust Holding Co operates in the banking industry. The company performs general banking functions. It provides Checking Accounts; Savings Accounts; CDs; Credit Cards and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Somerset Trust Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Somerset Trust Holding (SOME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Somerset Trust Holding (OTCPK: SOME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Somerset Trust Holding's (SOME) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Somerset Trust Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Somerset Trust Holding (SOME) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Somerset Trust Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Somerset Trust Holding (SOME)?

A

The stock price for Somerset Trust Holding (OTCPK: SOME) is $46.78 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:43:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Somerset Trust Holding (SOME) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 20, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2018.

Q

When is Somerset Trust Holding (OTCPK:SOME) reporting earnings?

A

Somerset Trust Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Somerset Trust Holding (SOME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Somerset Trust Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Somerset Trust Holding (SOME) operate in?

A

Somerset Trust Holding is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.