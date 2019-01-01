QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp Ltd is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company's flagship vehicle is the purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. The SOLO provides a driving experience that is trendy, fun, affordable and environmentally friendly.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLOW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Electrameccanica Vehicles's (SOLOW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Q

What is the target price for Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLOW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electrameccanica Vehicles

Q

Current Stock Price for Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLOW)?

A

The stock price for Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLOW) is $0.44 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:35:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Q

When is Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLOW) reporting earnings?

A

Electrameccanica Vehicles does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Q

What sector and industry does Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLOW) operate in?

A

Electrameccanica Vehicles is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.