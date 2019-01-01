QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
0/3.56%
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.36
Shares
8.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Shui On Land Ltd is an investment holding company. It develops and operates residential, office, retail, entertainment, and cultural properties. The company operates in three segments: Property development, Property investment, and Construction. The Property Development segment is concerned with the development and sale of properties. A minor share of its revenues is contributed by rental income and proceeds from hotel operations received through its Property Investment segment. The construction segment offers construction, interior fitting-out, renovation and maintenance of building premises, and provision of related consultancy services.

Analyst Ratings

Shui On Land Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shui On Land (SOLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shui On Land (OTCPK: SOLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shui On Land's (SOLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shui On Land.

Q

What is the target price for Shui On Land (SOLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shui On Land

Q

Current Stock Price for Shui On Land (SOLLF)?

A

The stock price for Shui On Land (OTCPK: SOLLF) is $0.13 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 16:56:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shui On Land (SOLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shui On Land.

Q

When is Shui On Land (OTCPK:SOLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Shui On Land does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shui On Land (SOLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shui On Land.

Q

What sector and industry does Shui On Land (SOLLF) operate in?

A

Shui On Land is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.