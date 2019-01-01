QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/56K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.33
Mkt Cap
61.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
205.7M
Outstanding
CareClix Holdings Inc is a global provider of telemedicine platforms, services and solutions. It offers a variety of telehealth technology and services for providers, organizations, and patients. It has developed a suite of telemedicine technologies and services that are revolutionizing the way hospitals and clinical care settings operate by increasing the number of patients that doctors and caregivers can interact with.

Analyst Ratings

CareClix Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CareClix Hldgs (SOLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CareClix Hldgs (OTCEM: SOLI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CareClix Hldgs's (SOLI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CareClix Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for CareClix Hldgs (SOLI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CareClix Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for CareClix Hldgs (SOLI)?

A

The stock price for CareClix Hldgs (OTCEM: SOLI) is $0.0003 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:31:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CareClix Hldgs (SOLI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CareClix Hldgs.

Q

When is CareClix Hldgs (OTCEM:SOLI) reporting earnings?

A

CareClix Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CareClix Hldgs (SOLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CareClix Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does CareClix Hldgs (SOLI) operate in?

A

CareClix Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.