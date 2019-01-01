QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Carepay Inc is dedicated to improving the healthcare experience by applying technology that enables consumers to identify and select the best cost options for receiving healthcare services while helping medical practitioners reach and engage with those potential client patients. Its product offering includes SOAFEE (Sniff Out Affordable Fee).

Carepay Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Carepay (SOFE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carepay (OTCEM: SOFE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Carepay's (SOFE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carepay.

Q

What is the target price for Carepay (SOFE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carepay

Q

Current Stock Price for Carepay (SOFE)?

A

The stock price for Carepay (OTCEM: SOFE) is $0.0033 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 20:04:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carepay (SOFE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carepay.

Q

When is Carepay (OTCEM:SOFE) reporting earnings?

A

Carepay does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carepay (SOFE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carepay.

Q

What sector and industry does Carepay (SOFE) operate in?

A

Carepay is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.