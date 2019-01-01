SOBR SAFE INC NEW by SOBR SAFE INC. (OTC:SOBRD), Quotes and News Summary

SOBR SAFE INC NEW by SOBR SAFE INC. (OTC: SOBRD) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
You can purchase shares of SOBR SAFE INC NEW by SOBR SAFE INC. (OTCQB: SOBRD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SOBR SAFE INC NEW by SOBR SAFE INC..
There is no analysis for SOBR SAFE INC NEW by SOBR SAFE INC.
The stock price for SOBR SAFE INC NEW by SOBR SAFE INC. (OTCQB: SOBRD) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SOBR SAFE INC NEW by SOBR SAFE INC..
SOBR SAFE INC NEW by SOBR SAFE INC. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SOBR SAFE INC NEW by SOBR SAFE INC..
SOBR SAFE INC NEW by SOBR SAFE INC. is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.