Senzime AB develops unique patient-oriented monitoring systems that make it possible to assess patient's biochemical and physiological processes before, during, and after surgery. The solutions are designed to ensure maximum patient benefit, reduce complications associated with surgery and anesthesia, and decrease health care costs. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia and also has a presence in Europe/Oceania and the USA. Its product includes TetraGraph and TetraSens.