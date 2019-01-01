QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
22.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.65
EPS
0
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Serinus Energy PLC is a Canada-based international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company. It is principally engaged in the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It operates through the following geographical segments: Romania, Tunisia, and Corporate. Its assets include its interests in the Ukraine Assets, the Brunei Assets, and the Syria Assets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Serinus Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Serinus Energy (SNUYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Serinus Energy (OTCPK: SNUYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Serinus Energy's (SNUYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Serinus Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Serinus Energy (SNUYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Serinus Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Serinus Energy (SNUYF)?

A

The stock price for Serinus Energy (OTCPK: SNUYF) is $0.02 last updated Thu Dec 02 2021 18:00:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Serinus Energy (SNUYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Serinus Energy.

Q

When is Serinus Energy (OTCPK:SNUYF) reporting earnings?

A

Serinus Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Serinus Energy (SNUYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Serinus Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Serinus Energy (SNUYF) operate in?

A

Serinus Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.