Serinus Energy (OTC:SNUYD), Quotes and News Summary

Serinus Energy
(OTCPK:SNUYD)
Serinus Energy PLC is a Canada-based international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through the following segments: Romania, Tunisia, and Corporate.
Q
How do I buy Serinus Energy (SNUYD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Serinus Energy (OTCPK: SNUYD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Serinus Energy's (SNUYD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Serinus Energy.

Q
What is the target price for Serinus Energy (SNUYD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Serinus Energy

Q
Current Stock Price for Serinus Energy (SNUYD)?
A

The stock price for Serinus Energy (OTCPK: SNUYD) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Serinus Energy (SNUYD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Serinus Energy.

Q
When is Serinus Energy (OTCPK:SNUYD) reporting earnings?
A

Serinus Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Serinus Energy (SNUYD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Serinus Energy.

Q
What sector and industry does Serinus Energy (SNUYD) operate in?
A

Serinus Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.