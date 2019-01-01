QQQ
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 9:00AM
Suntex Enterprises Inc is a holding company organized with the goal of acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of profitable, growth-oriented companies.

Suntex Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Suntex Enterprises (SNTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Suntex Enterprises (OTCPK: SNTX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Suntex Enterprises's (SNTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Suntex Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for Suntex Enterprises (SNTX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Suntex Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for Suntex Enterprises (SNTX)?

A

The stock price for Suntex Enterprises (OTCPK: SNTX) is $0.062 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:35:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Suntex Enterprises (SNTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Suntex Enterprises.

Q

When is Suntex Enterprises (OTCPK:SNTX) reporting earnings?

A

Suntex Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Suntex Enterprises (SNTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Suntex Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Suntex Enterprises (SNTX) operate in?

A

Suntex Enterprises is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.