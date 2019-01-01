QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sante Technology Holdings Inc operates in the building materials industry. The company is engaged in development of composite insulating block and compound insulating concrete form.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sante Technology Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sante Technology Holdings (SNTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sante Technology Holdings (OTCPK: SNTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sante Technology Holdings's (SNTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sante Technology Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Sante Technology Holdings (SNTE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sante Technology Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Sante Technology Holdings (SNTE)?

A

The stock price for Sante Technology Holdings (OTCPK: SNTE) is $0.65 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 19:40:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sante Technology Holdings (SNTE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sante Technology Holdings.

Q

When is Sante Technology Holdings (OTCPK:SNTE) reporting earnings?

A

Sante Technology Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sante Technology Holdings (SNTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sante Technology Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Sante Technology Holdings (SNTE) operate in?

A

Sante Technology Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.